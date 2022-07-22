Watch Now
SLOPD trying to identify driver in hit-and-run

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 22, 2022
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Police say a female driver exiting the condos in the 2400 block of Victoria Ave. struck an 87-year-old man and left the scene.

The man reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the vehicle involved is described as a red, newer model Toyota Prius.

They are also seeking video surveillance from surrounding homes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact San Luis Obispo police at (805) 781-7312.

