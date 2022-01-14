SLOPD upping patrols for distracted driving enforcement

Drivers in San Luis Obispo may start seeing more officers out on the road.

The department is upping patrols starting Friday for distracted driving enforcement.

Officers will be looking for drivers violating the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

"Distracted driving is a serious issue, but one that can be easily solved simply by putting the phone down," Sergeant Jeff Booth of the San Luis Obispo Police Department said. "That text, phone call, email or social media post can wait."

The law means drivers cannot hold a cell phone or other electronic communication devices while driving. Talking while holding the phone, texting or using an app are all prohibited.

Drivers found violating the law could face fines starting at $157.

Other distractions police are reminding drivers to be aware of include eating, using GPS, adjusting the radio and reaching for things within the vehicle.

Funding for the increased enforcement is through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

