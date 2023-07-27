SLOPD using Laguna Middle School for department training this week

Law enforcement training is taking place this week at Laguna Middle School in San Luis Obispo.

Thursday and Saturday, San Luis Obispo police will be on site for department training.

Monday, SLOPD along with other officers from Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and Cal Poly police departments along with State Parks officers were at the school for SWAT training.

A SLOPD sergeant says they were taking advantage of school being out and being able to use the empty building, adding that the SWAT training takes place bi-monthly.

