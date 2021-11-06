SLORoll Community Initiative hosting two pop-up roller rink events this month

For their one-year anniversary, SLORoll Community Initiative is inviting community members to come out and roller skate at two free pop-up roller rink celebrations this month.

The SLORoll Community Initiative is a non-profit group aiming to uplift the San Luis Obispo County community through roller skating and physical activity. This past year, the group has been hosting free roller disco events across the county.

"We are super excited to be celebrating our first anniversary! We never thought skating around with a boombox would turn into this. We're proud to host these free events for our community and to show SLO County that there's a need for more free spaces for all to share and enjoy," said SLORoll founder, Shauna "Dottie" Gustuson.

This month, the organization is hosting "The Glow Roll" at Colony Park basketball courts in Atascadero on Saturday, Nov. 6. The roller disco with a neon theme will be for all ages from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and adults only from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, there will be The Black & White Roll at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo. Same times apply.

For more information on the free skate nights or about SLORoll Community Initiative, click here.