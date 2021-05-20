SLO's BarrelHouse Brewing reopens with new team

BarrelHouse Brewing in San Luis Obispo is back open.

The business says it remained closed until it could open at 50 percent capacity due to not having outdoor space like many other bars and restaurants.

BarrelHouse has a new team and expanded upstairs bar area.

When they first closed due to the pandemic, some employees were moved from the tap room to other positions like merchandising, delivery, apparel managers and more.

"It’s gonna be fun to see everybody. When we shared it on social media, a lot of our friends, family, our fans were super supportive and they said they're gonna come out for sure. It’s just gonna be good to see this place buzzing again, people laughing and having a good time. It's been a long time,” said owner Jason Curvalho.

BarrelHouse Brewing is located at 1033 Chorro St. and re-opened at 4 p.m. Thursday.

