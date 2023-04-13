SLO's Crushed Grape closing its doors after 36 years

After 36 years of business, San Luis Obispo's "Crushed Grape" is closing its doors on May 30.

Located off Madonna Road, the shop sells locally made products and creates gift baskets that are shipped all over the country.

Owner Gretchen Gonyer says she opened the store to promote local San Luis Obispo County food and wines.

Gonyer says the store is still busy and they're still making baskets and shipping through the end of this month.

Everything in the shop is 25% off or more.

Gonyer said she's thankful for all of her customers, longtime employees, and family.

"I've had such a good time. I love going to work every day. I don't even like my day off. I'd rather be here," Gonyer said.

She added that she's ready to take on other adventures in life, including river rafting.

Gonyer will continue to maintain an online souvenir store and the Wandering Eats food truck.

Karson Butler Events, located in the Ah Louis Store in downtown San Luis Obispo, will be taking over the Crushed Grape's gift basket operation.