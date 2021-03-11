SLO's current interim police chief selected to lead Pismo Beach Police Department

Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis has selected Jeff Smith to serve as the city's new police chief.

Smith has been serving as interim police chief for the City of San Luis Obispo since October 2020. He's worked for SLOPD for the past 18 years.

Smith also worked for the Fontana Police Department, was in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, and worked as an educator of elementary and intermediate age school children, according to city officials.

"Jeff Smith embodies the qualities that our community has come to expect from the men and women of the Pismo Beach Police Department; humility, honor, trust, selflessness, and service," Lewis said. "As an accomplished law enforcement professional, Jeff has served proudly and gained the respect and admiration of those that work alongside him."

City officials noted his role in creating a social worker position to work with officers and developing a citywide homeless response team during his time with SLOPD.

The Pismo Beach City Council is expected to confirm Smith's appointment on April 6.

"I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Pismo Beach. For the past 23 years, Pismo Beach has been a special place for my family, so I eagerly anticipate serving and giving back to the community," Smith said.

The City of San Luis Obispo announced the selection of Rick Scott, Assistant Police Chief in North Richland Hills, Texas, as its new police chief.