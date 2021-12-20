SLO's Emerson Park up for restoration thanks to state grant

Emerson Park in San Luis Obispo is up for repairs and upgrades, city officials say. A $2.81 million grant from the California State Parks will make the project a reality.

The park is located in the downtown San Luis Obispo area at 1316 Beach St.

The three-acre park was originally a school. The park's blacktop and field have not been upgraded since 1993.

In an announcement on Dec. 15, city officials said that the grant will add new and improved features that may include shade and lighting in the area, a dog park (with small and large dog areas), upgraded playgrounds for kids of all ages and abilities, a restroom with a solar roof, an upgraded community garden, a renovated basketball court and new blacktop. Planners hope to add decorative fencing and landscaping and new public art installations.

The grant was awarded to the city's Parks and Recreation Department through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program. San Luis Obispo is one of 112 communities in the state to receive the funding.

The fund program aims to improve access to parks for people of all abilities and income levels.