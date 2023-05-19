SLO’s first ranger-led bilingual hike on Sunday

People are invited to join rangers of the City of San Luis Obispo and California Native Plants Society for the first bilingual ranger-led walk this Sunday at the Reservoir Canyon Natural Reserve.

Officials say this will be an exciting initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and promoting environmental awareness.

"By providing a bilingual experience, we hope to create an inclusive environment where everyone can connect with nature, learn, and share their love for the outdoors," Megan Hendrickson, a ranger with the City’s Parks & Recreation Department said in a press release.

If you are interested, meet at the Reservoir Canyon trailhead at 9 a.m. on Reservoir Canyon Road off Highway 101. Everyone is welcome.

Expect to learn about the facets of nature that provide the air we breathe and the water we drink, and about animals and plants.

For additional information about the bilingual ranger-led hike, please visit slocity.org/rangerevents or email Megan Hendrickson at mhendrickson@slocity.org.

For information in Spanish, click here.