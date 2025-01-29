Small aircraft down off Highway 101 in Goleta

UPDATE (3:01 p.m.) - According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the small private plane crashed into a field off the northbound side of Highway 101.

The aircraft was on fire when first responders arrived at the scene and the flames spread to the grass. Forward progress of the fire was stopped by 2:40 p.m.

Two people reportedly suffered major injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #2 lane and right shoulder of northbound Highway 101 north of Los Carneros will be closed for an unknown duration while emergency responders are at the scene.

___

(2:31 p.m.) - A small aircraft was reported down off Highway 101 between Storke Rd. and Los Carneros Rd. in Goleta on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:15 p.m.

A Caltrans camera at Storke Rd. showed a plume of dark smoke in the area.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area to make space for emergency responders.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.