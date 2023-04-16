Small Business Association to close Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that it will be closing its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo on April 18.

The center is located at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm Street.

The deadline to apply for a loan for property damages has passed; however, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and small businesses involved in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations still have until October 16 to apply.

Businesses and organizations that were affected by severe weather between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023, can apply for an economic injury disaster loan.

Assistance is available regardless of whether or not the business suffered property damages.

Online applications are available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.