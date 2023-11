A small vegetation fire was put out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles early Thursday morning.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reports crews were called to the fire south of Niblick Road in the center of the riverbed shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials say flames from a warming fire from a nearby encampment had escaped, sparking the fire in an area that was difficult for crews to access.

Despite that, the fire was contained to a 20-20-foot area. No one was injured.