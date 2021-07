Fire officials responded to reports of a vegetation fire in Pismo Beach.

The fire broke out at around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CHP, the fire broke started near Five Cities Drive just south of the 4th Street behind the Oxford Suites.

A quick response from CAL FIRE SLO allowed the fire to be knocked down quickly.

According to fire officials, the fire started near a homeless encampment.

No injuries or damage were reported.