Firefighters are investigating the cause of a small fire that broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Tuesday night.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services says crews responded t reports of the fire around 8:37 a.m. in the riverbed south of the Niblick Bridge.

Once on scene, firefighters determined the quarter-acre fire was burning in and around trees and brush.

The flames were contained in about 20 minutes and out within about an hour.

No injuries have been reported.