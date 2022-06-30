Small fire closes lane of Hwy 46 East near Paso Robles

One lane of Highway 46 East near Paso Robles was closed Thursday afternoon due to a brush fire.

The fire was reported around 2:47 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Highway near Geneseo Road.

CAL FIRE reports the small fire off the side of the road was contained a short time later.

Caltrans officials say it's unknown when the lane will reopen and remind drivers to be aware of emergency crews and workers in the area.

No word on the cause.