Small grass fire breaks out near Los Alamos

A small grass fire was reported north of Los Alamos Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was called to the scene adjacent to the southbound lanes of Highway 101 around 2:08 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire burned less than an acre and the rate of spread was slow.

Two men at the scene who identified themselves as being with the Los Alamos CSD told KSBY the fire broke out on CSD land, but added that no one was on the property when it broke out and it’s not known how the fire started.

Fire officials say the fire was reported by Santa Barbara County Fire personnel who were in the area. No structures were threatened.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped and the flames contained shortly before 3 p.m.