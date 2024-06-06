Small plane crashes near Santa Ynez Airport

UPDATE (5:56 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire officials issued a correction saying there was just one person on the plane when it went down. The 20-year-old pilot reportedly suffered major injuries. He was taken by helicopter to Cottage Hospital.

(5:13 p.m.) - A small airplane crashed near the Santa Ynez Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The single-engine plane went down shortly after 4:30 p.m. in a neighboring vineyard on the west side of the airport.

Two people were injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, including one patient who required extrication.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

