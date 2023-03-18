Small plane makes emergency landing in Santa Ynez vineyard

No one was injured when the pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing in a Santa Barbara County vineyard Saturday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the pilot began experiencing engine trouble shortly after takeoff and guided the plane toward the runway at the Santa Ynez Airport.

The 1971 Maul M4 ended up landing in a vineyard.

The fire department was called to the scene around 10:12 a.m. and says none of the four people on board were injured and no fuel leaked from the plane.

