A small vegetation fire broke out Monday afternoon in Santa Ynez.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the ½-acre fire was burning in light fuels and forward progress was stopped around 1:06 p.m., less than an hour after the first report.

The area was along the 4800 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours for mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.