Small vegetation fire put out in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

A small vegetation fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed Friday afternoon.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reports 60 firefighters responded to the scene in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 46 East after the call came in at around 1:40 p.m.

Fire officials report the fire was contained to half an acre.

The deputy fire chief tells KSBY the flames burned up to an area that had recently been grazed by goats, "which helped crews access and control the west side of the fire."

WATCH: How goats and sheep are helping prevent brush fires in Paso Robles

Traffic control and lane closures were in place while fire crews were on scene.

The cause remains under investigation.