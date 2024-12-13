Smash and grab burglary in Lompoc leads to discovery of narcotics, two arrests

Two people were arrested in Lompoc on Friday after an investigation into the burglary of a local business led to the discovery of several stolen items and narcotics.

On Friday at approximately 3:31 a.m., Lompoc Police Department (LPD) Patrol Officers reportedly responded to a burglary alarm triggered by front glass breakage and entry motion at Surf Connection, located at 1307 North H Street in Lompoc.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the business’s front window had been shattered, and that an unknown suspect had gained entry.

Authorities say approximately $6,000 worth of sunglasses and miscellaneous items were stolen.

The damage to the window and glass case in the store was estimated at $2,000.

LPD officers reviewed video surveillance footage of the burglary, which showed a male suspect dressed in all black with his face partially covered.

Police say the video also showed the suspect arriving at Surf Connection on a distinctive cruiser-style motorcycle.

Utilizing surveillance cameras, officers tracked the suspect’s movements as he left the scene, with his last known location being in the southwest part of town.

Based on the surveillance footage and his location, officers identified 38-year-old Robert Cory Culligan as a possible suspect.

LPD Patrol, Detectives, and Community Services personnel responded to Culligan’s residence in the southwest area of Lompoc, where they reportedly located the distinctive motorcycle believed to have been used in the burglary.

Authorities say the motorcycle had previously been reported stolen.

A search of Culligan’s residence was conducted under the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision— a program that monitors felons who have been released from prison and are now under the supervision of a county agency, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

LPD reports that Culligan was found at his home, and all of the stolen merchandise from Surf Connection was recovered in his possession.

In addition to the stolen items, officers say they discovered the stolen motorcycle, multiple quantities of narcotics weighing over a quarter pound, body armor, and a replica revolver.

Culligan’s girlfriend, Tammy Quackenbush, was also present at the residence and was reportedly found to be in possession of narcotics for sale.

Both Culligan and Quackenbush were arrested on multiple felony charges related to the incident, according to officials.