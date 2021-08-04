Watch
SMAT offers paratransit riders free rides to vaccine appointments

The rides are part of a temporary six month pilot program.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 17:55:57-04

Paratransit riders can ride public transit for free to and from their vaccine appointments starting Aug. 15, the city of Santa Maria says.

The decision is part of a temporary six month pilot program.

Santa Maria Area Transit riders who are on the paratransit eligibility list can get a free ride to one of the approved vaccine sites in the city.

Riders an call 805-928-5624 to schedule a reservation. Reservations can be made between one and 14 days in advance.

The city says that riders should let the reservation dispatcher know that their trip is for a vaccination.

Riders will need to book both "to" and "from" trips for round trip transportation.

The city asks for at least 2 hours' notice before cancellations to avoid infringing on the ADA's No-Show Policy.

