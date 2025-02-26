Watch Now
SMEEA members to rally in Santa Maria in solidarity with immigrant students

The Santa Maria Elementary Education Association is holding a rally today in solidarity with immigrant students.

Association members, families students and community allies are expected to come out at the Souza Center in Santa Maria.

After the rally at 4:30 p.m., participants will head over to the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board meeting. They plan to share resolutions to create safe spaces for immigrant students and their families in the community.

Local students are also organizing a separate rally, also advocating for safe spaces for immigrants amid reports of ICE raids across the Central Coast.

