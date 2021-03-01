Menu

Smell of smoke coming from almond hull fire burning in Fresno, fire officials say

CAL FIRE Fresno
Firefighters are working hard to protect equipment and machinery while they contain this massive blaze.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 20:43:08-05

You may have been noticing smokey conditions here on the Central Coast over the last 24 hours.

CAL FIRE officials said offshore winds are blowing smoke from a large almond hull fire burning in fresno since Saturday.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, some people have reported smelling smoke last Saturday night and Sunday.

The smell of smoke was worse yesterday, but has diminished as of this evening.

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District is forecasting 'good' air quality for the week ahead.

