Smell of smoke coming from almond hull fire burning in Fresno, fire officials say

You may have been noticing smokey conditions here on the Central Coast over the last 24 hours.

CAL FIRE officials said offshore winds are blowing smoke from a large almond hull fire burning in fresno since Saturday.

Harlan Fire Update: structure threat mitigated, almond hull piles will continue to burn for several days, several pieces of farm equipment damaged. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/dYCla31bS0 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 28, 2021

According to CAL FIRE SLO, some people have reported smelling smoke last Saturday night and Sunday.

The smell of smoke was worse yesterday, but has diminished as of this evening.

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District is forecasting 'good' air quality for the week ahead.