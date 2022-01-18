SMJUHSD holding final hearing on redistricting maps

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education will be holding its final public hearing regarding several proposed redistricting maps during a special school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

On April 10, 2018, the SMJUHSD School Board adopted a resolution to transition from at-large trustee elections to by-trustee elections. The existing at-large election system gives voters the ability to vote for all of the board members. The new by-trustee area system will allow voters to only vote for a candidate who lives in their district of residence.

The decision will change how areas in the district will be represented by trustees within the school board. The Tuesday meeting is the fifth and final opportunity for the community to provide input on the changes.

All of the proposed maps have been reviewed by the district's legal team and demographer. Those reviews ensure adherence to legal requirements and are based on the 2020 Census data.

All proposed maps are posted on the school district website. Trustees plan to make their final decision on Feb. 8.

