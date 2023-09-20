Smoke impacting air quality across Central Coast

Many people across the Central Coast are seeing and smelling smoke.

The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) says the smoke is from wildfires burning in Northern California and Oregon. Winds have reportedly brought the smoke to our area.

APCD officials say the air quality as of Wednesday morning was in the moderate range, but add that conditions can change quickly.

The APCD adds that its monitoring team is evaluating conditions and says that, in general, they recommend people take precautions and reduce exposure if they smell smoke, especially if they are sensitive to air pollution.

In Santa Barbara County, air quality was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups for both Santa Maria and Lompoc. Air quality was listed as moderate for Santa Ynez, Goleta and Santa Barbara.