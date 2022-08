A building at Cuesta College was temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning due to reports of smoke.

Firefighters responded to the college off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo around 8:40 a.m.

A Cuesta College representative says an overheated exhaust fan caused some smoke but adds that there was no fire.

Impacted students, faculty and staff were temporarily evacuated until CAL FIRE said it was OK for them to return to the building.