Smooth donates bus to the Band of Brothers Echo Group

The Santa-Maria based bus service "Smooth" donated a retired bus to the Band of Brothers Echo Group.

Smooth is a transportation service that is operated with local groups organizations, and social service agencies such as city of Guadalupe and the county of Santa Barbara

The Echo Group supports veteran-owned businesses and homeless veterans in the Santa Maria Valley.

Smooth offers retired buses to non-profit groups on the central coast.

"Smooth thank you god bless you absolutely phenomenal we are lucky and blessed to have this and we very much appreciate it and we are going to put it to good and proper use" Echo Group Band of Brothers, Kevin Condon.

The donated bus includes a wheelchair accessibility lift.

Echo Group says the bus will help veterans get to appointments and they will use the bus for group trips to continue the camaraderie that they say is so important to veterans.

