SMPD arrests 17-year-old local gang member for armed carjackings

Yesterday at about 11 p.m., the Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department's SWAT Team, made an arrest related to multiple armed carjackings.

The two served search and arrest warrants at a residence in the 1200 block of West Bethel Ln.

This came as a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives related to two armed carjackings. One was on January 25th and the other on January 30th of this year.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old male juvenile and known gang member as the primary suspect.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant service, without incident.

Due to the suspect being a minor, his identity is not being released.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on the following charges:

PC 215 - Carjacking (2 counts)

PC 594 - Vandalism

PC 188.22 - Gang Enhancement

