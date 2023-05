A convicted felon was arrested after police say a gun was discovered in his vehicle was he was asleep.

Santa Maria police say around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers on patrol located a man asleep in a vehicle in an alleyway along the 500 block of E. El Camino.

Police say a loaded gun was visible on the passenger seat.

The man was arrested and is facing multiple charges, according to police, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.