SMPD looking for witnesses to fight at youth football game

Santa Maria police are looking for witnesses to a fight at a youth football game over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a report of a fight involving a gun at a football game held at Santa Maria High School on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say two groups of people were involved in an exchange of words before getting into a physical altercation and at some point, someone apparently pulled out a gun.

Officers found no evidence of an actual shooting but did find a gun at the scene believed to be related to the altercation.

While investigators were able to interview some witnesses at the scene, they believe other people may have seen what happened but left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the people involved is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308 or call the tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.