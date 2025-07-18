SMPD: Man with knife taken into custody at Santa Maria restaurant

A Santa Maria fast food restaurant was evacuated Friday morning after a man with a knife threatened customers, according to Santa Maria police.

Sergeant Andy Brice says shortly before 10 a.m., multiple 911 calls were made reporting the incident at Jack in the Box on the 2300 block of S. Broadway.

Sgt. Brice says all patrol officers responded and were able to get customers and employees outside by using the emergency exit.

The suspect, identified as a 47-year-old Santa Maria resident, remained inside the restaurant alone while officers worked to bring in a crisis negotiation team.

The man was reportedly taken into custody in under 40 minutes.

Brice says while a motive for the incident is not currently known, they believe the man may be struggling with a mental health issue.

He is facing one felony and other misdemeanor charges, according to Brice, who says mental health resources will be made available to the suspect.

The restaurant has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.