SMPD responds to man brandishing toy gun, warn of TikTok challenge

Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at vehicles on Broadway late Friday morning.

The police department sent at least 8 vehicles to the location at the intersection of Alvin Ave. and Lincoln St. in Santa Maria, where they found a toy rifle, not a real gun.

In a post the department shared on Facebook, they say the action was part of a TikTok Challenge.

Police officials say people should not take part in this or similar social media challenges, and urge people who see something like it to call police.

Several officers remained in the area to speak with witnesses.

Officers have not shared any additional information about the suspect involved.