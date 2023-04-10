SMPD seeking public's help in locating missing man

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 65-year-old man, who is considered at risk.

Dale Patrick Pena is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 235 pounds. He has gray colored hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing light colored pants and a light colored button-up short sleeve shirt.

According to the press release, Pena was last seen walking away from his care facility near Main and Ranch at 4 p.m on Sunday.

Anyone with information on possible whereabouts for Pena are strongly encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 x2277.