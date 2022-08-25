Watch Now
SMPD to hold open house for people interested in law enforcement career

Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 25, 2022
The Santa Maria Police Department is hosting an open house event for those interested in a law enforcement career.

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

It's an opportunity for those looking to enter law enforcement as a new career or those already working at another law enforcement agency to come visit this department.

"We have several different openings throughout the department but this is a specific focus on our peace officer or our police officer openings," explained Lt. Terry Flaa, Santa Maria Police Department.

If you are interested in attending, you need to RSVP beforehand. Contact Chrissy Alvarez at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2144 or email joinsmpd@cityofsantamaria.org.

