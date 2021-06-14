Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SoCal Edison considers power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County due to elevated fire risk

items.[0].image.alt
SoCal Edison
sce.PNG
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 22:04:33-04

Thousands of residents in Santa Barbara County could have their power shut off this week due to elevated fire risk.

Southern California Edison is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Lompoc, Gaviota, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

According to the utility company PSPS outage map, about 5,100 customers are under a PSPS consideration.

A PSPS is issued when elevated weather conditions have the likelihood of sparking vegetation or other items to be blown into power lines possibly creating a wildfire.

Currently, there are no outages, but that could change heading into the week.

A Red Flag Warning is issued for the Santa Barbara County south coast and mountains from Monday to Wednesday. Extremely hot temperatures, combined with strong winds and dry air create elevated fire risk.

CLICK Here to see if your neighborhood is under a PSPS consideration.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News Free 24/7