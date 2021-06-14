SoCal Edison considers power shutoffs in Santa Barbara County due to elevated fire risk

Thousands of residents in Santa Barbara County could have their power shut off this week due to elevated fire risk.

Southern California Edison is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Lompoc, Gaviota, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito.

According to the utility company PSPS outage map, about 5,100 customers are under a PSPS consideration.

A PSPS is issued when elevated weather conditions have the likelihood of sparking vegetation or other items to be blown into power lines possibly creating a wildfire.

Currently, there are no outages, but that could change heading into the week.

A Red Flag Warning is issued for the Santa Barbara County south coast and mountains from Monday to Wednesday. Extremely hot temperatures, combined with strong winds and dry air create elevated fire risk.

CLICK Here to see if your neighborhood is under a PSPS consideration.