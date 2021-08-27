Social media threat at high school in Santa Maria was a hoax, school district says

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials say a rumor about a social media threat at Pioneer Valley High School turned out to be a hoax, the second in as many weeks.

Last week, school officials contacted the Santa Maria Police Department after learning that a couple of students in a class were viewing a video on social media that showed a gun in a backpack. Police reportedly searched the area but did not find any weapons.

District officials say police were able to connect the social account to a specific student and determined the videos were taken at a home, not on campus, and that the gun was fake.

The student was reportedly removed from school and will face disciplinary action.

The incident did not lead to a lockdown.

Officials say administrators at Pioneer Valley High School learned of a similar rumor late Wednesday of this week. Police were notified and school officials say they were able to connect the social media platform to another student.

Police reportedly went to the student's home Wednesday night, recovered a fake gun, and concluded the incident to be a hoax.

School officials say that student will also face disciplinary action.