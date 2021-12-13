Social media threat not aimed at Paso Robles school, officials say

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District officials say a threatening social media post circulating amongst students originated from out of the area and is not a threat to local schools.

Officials at Paso Robles High School were notified by several parents and students of a recent Snapchat post that indicated the threat of a school shooting. It did not specifically mention Paso Robles.

School officials say they began an investigation into the post with help from the Paso Robles Police Department and it was determined that the post was not related to Paso Robles, the school, or the community. The post was reportedly shared widely in several other states, as well.

In a post on Facebook, district officials encouraged parents to talk with their children about sharing such posts and said anyone who comes across a threatening message should report it to law enforcement immediately.