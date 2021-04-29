Sold out Empty Bowls event raises money to feed homeless

A locally based homeless shelter hosted their annual Empty Bowls drive-thru in Atascadero on Thursday.

El Camino Homeless Organization presented the fundraiser offering meals for $50 and $60 including the souvenir bowl.

All 150 tickets were sold for the $60 price point so everyone went home with a bowl of their own.

Local restaurants donated the family meals which included soup and bread for 4, as well as dessert.

The money raised will be able to provide meals for 600 people.

ECHO operates three overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless.

For more information, please visit www.echoshelter.org.

