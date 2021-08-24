Solvang announces State of the City Address

The city of Solvang will be hosting a State of the City Address on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The address will begin at 9 a.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, at 1745 Mission Dr.

Speakers will include California Legislative Assemblymember Steve Bennett, George Leis, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Montecito Bank & Trust, City Manager Xenia Bradford and Mayor Charlie Uhrig.

The address will include speeches on California's COVID-19 Relief program, the California Comeback Plan, the Payroll Protection Program and the city's finances.

Ahead of the event, at 8:15 a.m., visitors can take part in a meet and greet with Assemblymember Steve Bennett. During the meet and greet, coffee and Danish pastries from Bent Olsen's Bakery will be served.

After the address, attendees can meet with local council members and other community leaders.

Organizers ask attendees to RSVP by sending an email to taryn@solvangchamber.com.