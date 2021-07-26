Solvang Bakery celebrates 70 years in business

A Solvang bakery is celebrating 70 years of business on Monday.

Birkholm's Bakery & Cafe on Alisal Rd. first opened its doors on July 26, 1951. It was founded by Carl "Cookie" Sr. and Charlotte Birkholm, who brought traditional Danish pastries to locals and tourists.

Today, the bakery is owned by their son, Carl Birkholm. He says their shop has enjoyed competition with other bakeries in Solvang.

Carl Birkholm expressed pride in the business his parents built.

"We're family-run, we take care of our customers," he told KSBY. "Everybody seems to be happy and leave with a smile on their face."