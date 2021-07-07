Solvang bakery celebrates Danish team with community cake

A Solvang bakery is showing off its Danish national pride as Denmark's national UEFA competes against England in the Euro 2020 semifinal match.

Danish Mill Bakery, in Solvang, will be supporting the team with cake.

The bakery, which is on Copenhagen Drive in Solvang, is baking a traditional cake each time Denmark wins a Euro championship game.

The cake, called "kagemand," is a traditional Danish birthday cake shaped like a person. The bakery will celebrate by baking the cake to resemble the highest scoring Danish player.

Once the cake is finished, it will be available at the bakery for the community to enjoy.

The semifinals match is set for Wednesday, July 7, beginning at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

Euro 2020 had been set to take place in June and July 2020, but it was postponed 12 months due to coronavirus concerns.