Solvang businesses adapt to being in the red tier

A week into the red tier, more tourists are returning to the City of Solvang.

Many businesses there are welcoming guests indoors as well as outside.

"It just seems like people are more free to just come in and feel comfortable and not be worried, and you get a lot of a sense of freedom," said Tommy Hacker of the Solvang Christian Science Church Book Store.

Under current guidelines, restaurants may open indoors at a limited capacity, but wineries are only allowed to serve outside.

The staff at one wine tasting room says they have been able to adapt during the pandemic.

"In the red tier really hasn't changed anything for us essentially because we've been outside before only and now were still outside only, we cannot be indoors until we get into the orange tier and that will be indoors with 25% capacity," explained Andrew Moore, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards Tasting Room Manager.

Business in Solvang on Wednesday was moderate compared to weekends or holidays.