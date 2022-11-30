Solvang café named in 2022 California MICHELIN Bib Gourmands

We are getting a sneak peek at the 2022 California MICHELIN Bib Gourmands awards.

On Tuesday, the MICHELIN guide released a few teasers before rolling out the full list. Out of the 15 announced, Peasants Feast in Solvang is being recognized.

Peasants Feast is a café with a variety of options on the menu, but mostly known for its sandwich creations.

"It may seem impossible to be even more charming than its Solvang surroundings, but peasants FEAST doubles down, and delivers. This daytime-only café from Sarah and Michael Cherney spotlights the seasons on its sandwich-driven menu," read the article by MICHELIN.

KSBY caught up with Michael Cherney, owner, and Executive Chef, following the announcement.

"Now that we have received this further recognition and this reward, it just further validates all of the hard work and sweat and blood and tears that we put into building this place," said Cherney.

Cherney said that after 10 years of working in MICHELIN star restaurants, he wanted to switch gears and open a restaurant that was affordable and relatable to everyone.

Cherney and his wife opened the restaurant 15 days after the pandemic started, and through all the struggles he wants to thank his staff and customers for all of their support.

"To transfer from pure survival mode in the very beginning of opening this restaurant to now 2 1/2 years later receiving a recognition from the MICHELIN guide, the only thing I can really say is that it is unbelievable because I don't really believe it myself."

Peasants Feast is located at 487 Atterdag Rd, Solvang. The café is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.