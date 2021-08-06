Solvang cancels Danish Days Festival for second straight year

The Solvang Danish Days festival has been canceled for the second straight year due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The festival was set to take place on September 17 and 18.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Danish Days, for the second, unprecedented year in a row, breaks our hearts,” said Max Hanberg, Solvang Danish Days 2021 co-chair. “The festival weekend is a tradition for so many members of our community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our city for this annual cultural event.”

The festival is meant to honor the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans and is self-described as “California’s premier Danish heritage festival”.

Danish Days is a town-wide celebration, and while we cannot hold this year’s festival as planned, our town’s still here,” said Brenda Anderson, Solvang Danish Days 2021 co-chair. “We do welcome visitors who are traveling safely, and our businesses look forward to giving everyone a taste of our ‘little Denmark’.”

More information on the Solvang Danish Days website will be updated in the coming days and future event dates will be announced in 2022.

