Solvang cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

For the second year in a row, a Fourth of July fireworks show won’t be taking place in Solvang.

Santa Ynez Valley Rotary President Tammy Westwood says the decision to cancel the event this year is due to the uncertainty of large crowds and managing them along with the financial aspect of the show.

Westwood says they are reassessing but are not sure it’s possible to get fireworks into the area this close to the event.

Firework shows across the Central Coast, including in Solvang, were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

