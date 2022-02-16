Solvang Chamber of Commerce honors 100 years with time capsule burial

Solvang Chamber of Commerce honors its 100-year celebration with a time capsule burial Tuesday.

The Chamber lowered the time capsule into the ground in the area between Mortensen's Bakery and Peasant's Feast.

Members of Commerce and local business owners said they are leaving a legacy for the future as they leave behind memorable pieces of Solvang reflecting its past.

The capsule will be open by future community members in the year 2047.

"I think its fun I think it's just one more thing that this city can do to remind people how long we've been here and the things that have been going on for a hundred years," said Dana Cassara, Solvang Chamber of Commerce President.

The location of the burial is where the Dania Hall building used to be. The hall was a longtime meeting place where the Solvang Chamber was started.