Solvang Christmas Tree Burn to return in 2022

City of Solvang
The Solvang Christmas Tree Burn in 2020.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Dec 28, 2021
The Solvang Christmas Tree Burn will return in 2022.

The burn is scheduled to take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, in the empty field next to Old Mission Santa Inés.

The annual community event was not held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solvang Christmas Tree Burn wraps up the month-long Solvang Julefest holiday celebration and serves as a fire safety demonstration with firefighters from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department igniting a huge pile of discarded Christmas trees.

Ornament-free trees can be dropped off at the burn site any time before 4 p.m. on January 7. Solvang residents may also leave their Christmas trees out for curbside pickup the week of January 3.

This will be the Solvang Christmas Tree Burn's 31st year.

