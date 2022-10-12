Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch welcomes visitors amid changes

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is halfway through its fall season, and pumpkins large and small fill the ground at its location along Alamo Pintado Rd.

Staff say they are keeping the fall tradition alive, even amid price and location changes this year.

In July this year, pumpkin patch staff announced plans to move across the road due to land ownership changes. Owners say the move gives the patch more space, something that is helpful for activities and for parking.

The corn maze is now 14 acres, up from 10 acres in 2021. On top of that, additional parking available on-site means that visitors won't have to park along narrow Alamo Pintado Rd.

Prices for pumpkins and the corn maze have gone up since last year, pumpkin patch staff told KSBY, due to rising cost of gas and fertilizer.

Steve Jacobsen, owner of the Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch, says he is still seeing visitors return year after year.

"We have a lot of return clientele," Jacobsen said. "We have people [whose] parents took them when my dad had the pumpkin patch. Now they're bringing their kids to this pumpkin patch, so it's a tradition for them."

The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 1035 Alamo Pintado Rd.

The pumpkin patch is offering a night corn maze on Oct. 28 and 29, between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.