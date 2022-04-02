Watch
Solvang hosts first-ever LEGO building competition with pro-builders

Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 11:40:03-04

The City of Solvang is hosting its first-ever LEGO Building Competition from Saturday, April 2 through Sunday, April 3.

The Danish Village invites Professional LEGO Block Builders to a Build-a-Bakery Competition event where they will construct their own takes on Solvang's Danish Bakeries.

The town-wide event kicks off on Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m. with the builders beginning their projects in ten competitor tents scattered around the town, lasting until 4 p.m.

The public is welcome to spectate as the builders work to create their best version of a storybook bakery.

A judging period will be held at the Solvang Visitor Center located on Copenhagen Drive on Sunday, April 3 at 12 p.m. followed by an awards ceremony for the best build at 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three builders in the competition.

A couple of the ten Pro-builders featured at the event are Bill Vollbrecht, a former Master Model Designer, and LEGOLAND Park designer, Mariann Asanuma.

